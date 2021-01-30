Deputies recover stolen trailer, ATV in Jones Co., suspects at large

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A utility trailer and an ATV that was stolen earlier this week have been recovered by authorities.
According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, deputies and investigators recovered the stolen 16-foot utility trailer and Honda Foreman 4-wheeler after receiving a tip about the items.
The utility trailer and ATV were reported stolen after a surveillance video caught a couple stealing the two items on Kenneth Jones Road Wednesday at 2 a.m.
The stolen items have been returned to the owner, according to Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin.
The suspects are still at large. More information will be released as the investigation is ongoing.
