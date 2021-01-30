Columbia High School recognized for diversity in AP course

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Columbia High School earned the College Board AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award.
Out of 20,000 institutions that offer AP courses, CHS is one of six in the state to win the award.
According to the Mississippi Department of Education, the school is “one of 1,119 institutions to achieve either 50% or higher female representation in the course or a percentage of the female computer science examinees meeting or exceeding that of the school’s female population during the 2019-2020 school year.”
School officials say four out of seven students enrolled in the class are female, showing girl power is on full display at CHS.
“Often times females tend to shy away from math and science and STEM classes, so for them to step up to the plate and join an advanced placement class and do that within one semester is just really phenomenal,” said Amy Lee, assistant principal & AP coordinator at Columbia High School.
The advanced placement class has a few areas of focus.
“We cover basic coding, basic internet, how things are set up and working,” said Rhonda Gaughf, AP computer science principal instructor and algebra 1 teacher at Columbia High School. “We also cover more on how to collaborate with one another and how to do some critical thinking.”
Students say the class is not easy.
“It’s really difficult to really put all the pieces together in the right way,” said Leah Nolan, a senior at Columbia High School. “Like today, our person was moving across the screen but when he got across the screen, he wasn’t saying what we wanted him to say and we had to figure out and kind of problem solve.”
Although it is a difficult course, officials and students say it prepares those enrolled for college and beyond.
“I’m going to have to use a lot of different softwares and programing material when designing infrastructure and things like that,” Nolan said.
“Being able to have a coding background, which is the way of the future, puts them ahead of the pack,” Lee said.
