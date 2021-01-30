Carey basketball slowly building chemistry

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey hasn’t enjoyed a day off since the calendar turned to 2021.
WCU finally got a break on Saturday after its weekend opponent Blue Mountain College was forced to quarantine.
Steve Knight and company take it as a blessing in disguise. The Crusaders are just starting to get their legs underneath them at 10-7 (3-4 Southern States Athletic Conference).
Carey dropped a few close games early in the season – what Knight believes to be a product of new teammates learning to gel together.
Just two players from last year’s group returned for the 2020-21 campaign.
“We’re working, we’re getting it together,” said senior point guard Jonathan Floyd. “It’s coming along step by step. We started off a little shaky but now we’re getting to where we need to be, especially for March – tournament time.”
“We’ve made progress,” Knight said. “It’s a good bunch of guys. It’s just when you throw so many new guys onto a basketball team. Basketball, to be good, is so based on the chemistry of the team. These guys have great chemistry off the floor but it’s the on-the-floor chemistry that was lacking. We’re getting better and better each and every day.”
