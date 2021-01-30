Apollo 13 astronaut Fred Haise speaks to Petal students

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Students at Petal Upper Elementary had a special visitor through video chat Friday.
Mississippi native and Apollo 13 astronaut Fred Haise spoke to classes. The NASA pilot and astronaut joined 5th and 6th graders to talk about his career and answer their questions about space and the Apollo 13 mission.
Haise explained how the Apollo 13 mission was supposed to land on the moon, but after an oxygen tank explosion the team had to turn around and come back to earth.
“From when the explosion happened, which was at 50 something hours, it took 146 hours – so it took roughly four days,” Haise said when asked how long it took to get back to earth.
Students also asked what earth looked like from space and what it was like coming back home.
Haise described his descent vividly.
“We actually ionized – it’s called particles – that caused a white glow in our spacecraft, kind of like being inside a neon light bulb,” Haise said. “And now the heat – the heat was trailing us with a stream of red-hot gas I could see out the window.”
One student was curious if Haise worked with other well-known astronauts like Neil Armstrong.
“Now I served on the backup crew for Apollo 8 – the first mission that went to the moon,” Haise said. “The backup crew was Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and myself.”
The astronaut also gave some advice to the students about the importance of continuing their education.
“Try to figure out the talent you’ve been blessed with,” Haise said. “We’re all different. I have no artistic talent for instance – I couldn’t draw a decent piggy for my grandchildren. I’d get the tail crooked. And so they need to find an occupation and a career that will best use that talent.”
Principal Emily Branch said it was an honor to have him join students.
“It’s just wonderful for our kids to see a Mississippian who has accomplished so much in his own life and for our country. and he’s always just such an inspiration to our generation of thinkers and leaders,” Branch said.
The 87-year-old former astronaut is from Biloxi.
