Wayne Co. library showcases puzzle collection for National Puzzle Day

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - If you’re in the mood for a little brain exercise, Friday is National Puzzle Day. It’s a day to encourage everyone to improve their memory and problem-solving skills by working on puzzles.
The Waynesboro-Wayne County Library celebrated the day by showcasing its jigsaw puzzle collection, which is available for the public to check out and take home to solve.
Library director Patsy Brewer said most people don’t know they have puzzles, but this is the perfect time to give your brain some activity to do.
“We have several puzzles, from 100 piece, 500 piece, 1000 piece, and you can check them out for three weeks,” she said. “The good thing about puzzles are that, especially during COVID, if you’re quarantined at home, this is a great thing to keep your mind and your brain active by doing a puzzle while you’re at home.”
Whether you enjoy jigsaw puzzles, crossword puzzles, trivia word searches or even solving a Rubik’s Cube, they are all great ways of exercising your brain.
Spending time daily working on puzzles helps to improve memory, cognitive function, especially in children. Solving puzzles help them distinguish differences between shapes, color and helps develop hand to eye coordination.
The bottom line is all types of puzzles stimulate the brain and keep it active.
