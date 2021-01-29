State health officer, Hattiesburg mayor discuss COVID-19 vaccine

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker posted an interview with State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs on social media Friday in which the two discussed the COVID-19 vaccine.
Barker spoke with Dobbs over video chat Thursday and asked him questions submitted by residents through social media.
Dobbs discussed the state’s vaccination efforts and questions about the vaccine itself.
Dobbs also encouraged Mississippians to continue practicing COVID-19 precautions such as wearing a mask and avoiding social gatherings as the vaccine rollout continues.
