Spur line connecting Longleaf Trace to Museum District officially opens

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg city officials joined members of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission and local residents Friday to officially open a spur line connecting the Longleaf Trace to the Sixth Street Museum District.
Hattiesburg mayor Toby Barker and State Rep. Percy Watson cut a ribbon to mark the occasion.
The quarter-mile former railway connecting E. 4th Street to E. 6th Street now has a concrete surface that can be used by pedestrians and cyclists.
It also runs next to the African-American Military History Museum. The project cost was about $228,000 and it was paid for by the city of Hattiesburg and the Hattiesburg Convention Commission.
Gulf South Construction did the work.
