Spur line connecting Longleaf Trace to Museum District officially opens
The quarter-mile former railway connecting E. 4th Street to E. 6th Street now has a concrete surface that can be used by pedestrians and cyclists. (Source: Charles Herrington)
By Charles Herrington | January 29, 2021 at 1:24 PM CST - Updated January 29 at 1:27 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg city officials joined members of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission and local residents Friday to officially open a spur line connecting the Longleaf Trace to the Sixth Street Museum District.

Hattiesburg mayor Toby Barker and State Rep. Percy Watson cut a ribbon to mark the occasion.

The quarter-mile former railway connecting E. 4th Street to E. 6th Street now has a concrete surface that can be used by pedestrians and cyclists.

It also runs next to the African-American Military History Museum. The project cost was about $228,000 and it was paid for by the city of Hattiesburg and the Hattiesburg Convention Commission.

Gulf South Construction did the work.

