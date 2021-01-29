Second candidate enters Hattiesburg mayoral race

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A second candidate has entered the mayor’s race in Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg lawyer Vanessa J. Jones announced her candidacy Friday, saying in a release that she was running “... to improve the lives of all the citizens of Hattiesburg.
“It is imperative that no more citizens are left behind.”
Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker announced last week that he was seeking a second term and running for re-election.
Jones, a public defender for the 15th District Circuit Court, said in the release that her “HELP” platform _ “Hattiesburg Engagement and Leveling the Playing field” _would address “serious problems” in Hattiesburg’s school system, infrastructure, public safety and job market.
“Hattiesburg can do this,” Jones said in the release. “Let’s HELP each other. I am proposing a platform (that) addresses all of these concerns together.”
Jones, has spent most of her more than two decades in the Pine Belt working in the legal community after graduating cum laude from Alcorn State University and earning her law degree from the Thurgood Marshall Law School at Texas Southern University.
She served as commissioned officer as a military police supervisor in the United States Army. .
Jones was the first African-American woman appointed assistant district attorney for the 12th District Circuit Court. She also served as a Justice Court judge in Forrest County and Municipal Court judge in Hattiesburg.
The primary election is set for April 6, with the general election to be held June 8.
