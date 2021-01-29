Sacred Heart teacher recognized as MHS History Teacher of the Year

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Every year, the Mississippi Historical Society recognizes one teacher for their outstanding work in preserving Mississippi history, and this year, the award goes to a Pine Belt educator.
Sacred Heart Catholic School teacher Mrs. Theresa Moore is this year’s Mississippi Historical Society’s History Teacher of the Year.
“That’s pretty overwhelming,” Moore said. “I mean, it’s just a very big honor for me, and I’ll just treasure this.”
Moore has been a teacher at Sacred Heart for almost 20 years. She says she never expected such recognition.
“As teachers, we do our job, we love our kids and we don’t think about somebody patting us on the back all the time,” Moore said. “So, when I heard these several parents and other people, my colleagues, write-in on my behalf, I was just very, very overwhelmed and very emotional.”
“I’ve always said that I’m as good as the people that I work with and so she builds me up to be, to want to be a better teacher because she is so good in the classroom,” Joanne Moreno, a Sacred Heart 5th and 6th-grade teacher said.
Although she loves history, Moore says her true passion is being at school and with her students.
“They’re very exciting and they want to learn, and that inspires me to be better,” Moore said. “I just want to say that I can’t be the teacher that I am without the students, but also without my administration, without my colleagues here at Sacred Heart. Our school is like a family and it just makes me want to be better every day as a teacher.”
Moore teaches 5th-grade American history and 6th-grade geography, government, and the world wars.
