R3SM, Extra Table distribute sweet potatoes to churches, organizations

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Recover, Rebuild, Restore Southeast Mississippi (R3SM) and the organization Extra Table has teamed up to distribute thousands of pounds of sweet potatoes to help families in need.
Friday, R3SM received more than 7,000 pounds of potatoes from Extra Table at its Volunteer House on Buschman Street.
Dozens of volunteers bagged the potatoes and then handed them out to groups, organizations and churches in a drive-thru distribution.
2,000 pounds of the potatoes were also distributed Friday to churches and other organizations in Jefferson Davis County.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.