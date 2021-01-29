R3SM, Extra Table distribute sweet potatoes to churches, organizations

Dozens of volunteers bagged the potatoes and then handed them out to groups, organizations and churches in a drive-thru distribution. (Source: Charles Herrington)
By Charles Herrington | January 29, 2021 at 12:56 PM CST - Updated January 29 at 12:56 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Recover, Rebuild, Restore Southeast Mississippi (R3SM) and the organization Extra Table has teamed up to distribute thousands of pounds of sweet potatoes to help families in need.

Friday, R3SM received more than 7,000 pounds of potatoes from Extra Table at its Volunteer House on Buschman Street. (Source: Charles Herrington)

2,000 pounds of the potatoes were also distributed Friday to churches and other organizations in Jefferson Davis County.

