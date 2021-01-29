Progress being made on Hattiesburg Fire Station #9

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Hattiesburg broke ground on Fire Station #9 last year and is making progress with the build.
The station is located on U.S. Highway 49 North at Irby Road. It features two large bays for fire trucks and additional space for a battalion pickup truck.
There are eight bedrooms, with one extra room that could function as a ninth bedroom. The station is just under 10,000 square feet total with office space, a kitchen, a common area and truck bays for the Fire Department. It even houses a sub-station for the police department to help serve the area.
Mayor Toby Barker said the new station will benefit the northern part of the city.
“Well, one, you’re going to have faster response times, particularly in the north part of Hattiesburg,” Barker said. “Right now, if there was a fire up this way or a vehicle accident, station four, which is off the bypass, would have to respond to it. This will bring response times down under 5 minutes in all of north Hattiesburg.”
The station is expected to be complete in late April or early May. The fire department is currently taking applications for its second firefighter class of 2021.
The class will increase the force and help staff the new station this spring. Those interested in applying can learn more on the Hattiesburg Fire Department Facebook page and at the city of Hattiesburg application website.
