Petal city officials mull over ways to collect on sewer payments

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - City officials in Petal are mulling over ways to encourage residents to catch up on money owed for sewer bills.
This is regarding those customers who are provided with sewer services by the city but not water services.
Mayor Hal Marx said the few who owe and won’t pay have left the city with nearly a $100,000 deficit.
“We would let them know that it’s about to happen, we would give them time to make payment arrangements,” Marx said. “We would hope that when they saw the equipment being put into place for this to happen, that they would come make payment arrangements.”
A special meeting may be called in the future in order for the public’s input on the matter but as of now, city officials are urging those who owe on their sewer bills, to arrange for payment.
“The free service is over,” Marx said. “You’re going to have to pay, and we don’t want to have to disconnect anyone, but if that’s the only way we can get their attention, then we’ll do it.”
