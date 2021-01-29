2,186 new COVID-19 cases, 38 deaths reported in Miss. Fri.

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 272,600.
MSDH reported 2,186 COVID-19 cases and 38 additional deaths on Friday, bringing the state total to 272,662 cases and 5,983 deaths.
One death was reported from the Pine Belt as it comes from the Wayne County area. Another death was reported from Perry County that happened between the dates of Dec. 5, 2020, and Jan. 22, 2021.
Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.
In the 8 Pine Belt counties, 28,630 COVID-19 cases and 569 deaths have been reported:
- Covington: 2,290 cases, 73 deaths
- Forrest: 6,396 cases, 127 deaths
- Jasper: 1,915 cases, 39 deaths
- Jones: 7,132 cases, 120 deaths
- Lamar: 5,214 cases, 66 deaths
- Marion: 2,344 cases, 74 deaths
- Perry: 1,081 cases, 32 deaths
- Wayne: 2,258 cases, 38 deaths
MSDH also is reporting over 222,812 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.
To date, more than 2.15 million people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
