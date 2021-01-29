Man, 63, charged in Hub City murder investigation

Police responding to a welfare check discovered a body in a home on Woodland Court. (Source: WDAM)
By Renaldo Hopkins | January 29, 2021 at 10:57 AM CST - Updated January 29 at 11:08 AM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police have charged a man with murder in an ongoing homicide investigation.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesperson Ryan Moore, 63-year-old Danny Ruffin, of Hattiesburg, was arrested Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, and was charged Friday morning, with one count of murder.

63-year-old Danny Ruffin, of Hattiesburg, has been charged a man with murder in an ongoing homicide investigation. (Source: Hattiesburg Police Department)

On Tuesday, Jan. 26, Ralph Lindsey, 68, of Hattiesburg was found dead in his home in the 700 block of Woodland Court.

Lindsey suffered a fatal gunshot wound according to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem, upgrading the death investigation to a homicide investigation.

As the investigation went on, it was learned that the incident was isolated.

