Man, 63, charged in Hub City murder investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police have charged a man with murder in an ongoing homicide investigation.
According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesperson Ryan Moore, 63-year-old Danny Ruffin, of Hattiesburg, was arrested Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, and was charged Friday morning, with one count of murder.
On Tuesday, Jan. 26, Ralph Lindsey, 68, of Hattiesburg was found dead in his home in the 700 block of Woodland Court.
Lindsey suffered a fatal gunshot wound according to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem, upgrading the death investigation to a homicide investigation.
As the investigation went on, it was learned that the incident was isolated.
