Main Street Columbia gets $6K donation from Experience Columbia

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Columbia business community has received an extra Christmas present from the company that organizes a series of downtown holiday events each year.
Thursday, Main Street Columbia Inc. got a $6,000 donation from Experience Columbia.
That’s a company that’s worked with the city of Columbia for the last two years to host Experience a Columbia Christmas, a month-long series of holiday events and activities that are held downtown.
Thursday’s donation came from proceeds from a Candy Cane Express ride that made its debut in 2020.
Main Street Columbia Board members helped operate that attraction.
“The donation is part of the efforts, collaborating, working together,” said Kristian Agoglia, director of Experience Columbia. “We were able to give back to the organization, so it’s a good way to end the season.”
Meanwhile, Nik Ingram, executive director of Main Street Columbia, says this past Christmas season was a good one for downtown businesses, who benefited from the estimated 225,000 people who visited “Experience a Columbia Christmas.”
“We had, on average, about 10,000 people that visited every night and our merchants, the ones that were open, we did a small survey and on average, about $600 was made per merchant every night due to the Christmas activity,” Ingram said. “So we feel really good about that.”
Ingram said $2,000 of the donation will be used for facade grants for downtown businesses.
He said another $2,000 will go toward landscaping projects and the rest will be saved and used for a future downtown event.
The first Experience a Columbia Christmas in 2018 was privately funded.
