La. Tech takes down USM, 76-63, in men’s basketball

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - For the University of Southern Mississippi Thursday night, there was no coming back from a second-half collapse until it didn’t matter and the benches had emptied the seldom-seen end of the rosters onto the basketball court at Reed Green Coliseum.
Louisiana Tech University turned a six-point edge into a 20-point lead with a 14-0 run in the meat of the second half before cruising to a 76-63 victory over the Golden Eagles.
“For some reason, it just seemed like we gave into to it (Thursday), and that’s on me,” USM men’s basketball coach Jay Ladner said. “We played a great first half, but then when they got going in the second half, we just didn’t fight back like we have all year.
“It’s hard to put a finger on it, but I was very disappointed in our second half.”
USM (7-9, 3-6 Conference USA) shot just 28.1 percent in the second half as the Golden Eagles dropped their third consecutive game and sixth in their last eight.
Louisiana Tech (13-5, 6-3 C-USA) won their second game in a row and forth in its last five.
Tied 37-37 at halftime, a jumper by Tae Hardy bumped the Golden Eagles up by two on the first basket of the second half.
But a 7-0 spurt by the Bulldogs gave them a 44-39 lead. USN pulled within 48-46 on Tyler Stevenson jumper, but after Louisiana Tech nudged back ahead 56-50, the Bulldogs ripped off the decisive run to led 70-50.
Trailing 72-52, USM outscored the Bulldogs 11-4 with reserves from both teams playing down the stretch.
Hardy, Stevenson and DeAndre Pinckney each scored 15 points for the Golden Eagles, with Stevenson adding five rebounds and four assists.
USM’s third- and fourth-leading scorers, LaDavius Draine and Jaron Pierre Jr., combined for six points Thursday night, with Draine scoreless on an 0-fpr-6 shooting night.
Cobe Williams led Tech with 15 points four assists and three rebounds. Kenneth Lofton Jr., Jacolby Pemberton and Isaiah Crawford added 10 points each.
Pemberton added three assists, three rebounds and two steals, while Crawford grabbed eight rebounds and Lofton finished with four rebounds and two steals.
Kaleb Ledoux scored nine points, took down seven rebounds and came up with two steals for the Bulldogs.
In a departure from C-USA’s COVID-19-driven conference schedule, the teams will meet again at 2 p.m. Saturday at The Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, La.
“We don’t have a lot of time to lick our wounds or feel sorry for ourselves,” Ladner said.
