Deputies working to identify couple who stole trailer, ATV

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is reaching out to the public for help identifying two people involved in a theft. (Source: wdam)
By Vanessa Pacheco | January 29, 2021 at 11:27 AM CST - Updated January 29 at 11:27 AM

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is reaching out to the public for help identifying two people involved in a theft.

Surveillance video released by investigators shows a couple stealing a 16-foot utility trailer and a Honda Foreman 400 ATV.

The sheriff’s department said the theft happened Wednesday at 2 a.m. on Kenneth Jones Road off Graves Road.

According to investigators, a man and woman were seen driving a late 90s or early 2000 model Ford F-150 extended cab pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867.

