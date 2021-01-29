COVID-19 pandemic changing how Girl Scouts sell cookies

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Like many things in life, the COVID-19 is bringing challenges to one of the most popular cookie programs.
It’s the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Girl Scouts of the USA, bringing in roughly $800 million in sales each cookie season, according to the organization.
But, revenue is not the only thing girls learn about through the cookie program.
“It’s taught me to set goals and that you can achieve it if you just work hard and put your mind to it,” said Kimrey Rothert, a senior Girl Scout of the Girl Scouts of Greater Mississippi.
The COVID-19 pandemic is changing how the girls sell cookies.
“Girls are also using their market savvy to enhance their digital platform because every Girl Scout has the ability to have her own online store and she can send out emails to her friends and family and invite them to her store,” said Jennifer Rothert, product programs manager for the Girl Scouts of Greater Mississippi. “So that way they can buy cookies and either have them shipped directly to their house or have the girl deliver them after the cookies come in mid-February,”
There’s a also another new way to get cookies this year.
“Starting on Feb. 19, customers will actually be able to go to the Grubhub app and purchase cookies and have them delivered to their house,” Rothert said.
All of this helps educate and empower girls.
“It teaches them how to manage their inventory because they have a product that people want,” Rothert said. “So, they have to figure out what is the best way to advertise for that product and then exactly what they need to have on hand so that way when they’re out there promoting their business, they have the supply to match the demand.”
