Chilly start to sunny Friday in Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning pretty chilly with clear skies and temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s. Skies will be mostly sunny today. Highs will be in the upper 50s. Temperatures will fall into the upper 40s this evening. Lows overnight will be in the upper 30s.
Saturday will start off dry before rain moves in late in the evening. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
The best chance of rain will be Saturday night and into early Sunday, so you may need your raingear for church on Sunday morning. The sun will return Sunday afternoon with highs in the upper 60s.
Skies will be mostly sunny as we start off next week with highs in the mid-50s for Monday and Tuesday.
Another chance for rain will arrive by next Thursday and next Friday.
