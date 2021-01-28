2 women injured after colliding into tree in Jones Co.

MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Two women were taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after their vehicle collided with a tree in Jones County.
According to Jones County Fire Council spokeswoman Dana Bumgardner, South Jones and Southwest Jones volunteer fire departments responded to the incident on Old Progress Road, just south of Eddie Walker Road, around 9:15 a.m.
When firefighters arrived, they found the driver trapped in the four-door sedan and used the jaws of life to rescue her from the vehicle.
The two occupants of the vehicle were transported to the hospital by Emserv Ambulance Service.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Office was also on the scene.
