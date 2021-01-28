Tim’s Two Cents: Southern Miss baseball coach Scott Berry

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with University of Southern Mississippi baseball coach Scott Berry.
Berry, who is entering his 12th season at the helm of the Golden Eagles’ program, joined USM in 2000. He spent the first 10 years as the lead assistant coach on Coach Corky Palmer’s staff before taking over as head coach in 2010.
In his first 10 seasons as head coach, Berry led the Golden Eagles to four Conference USA crowns, four C-USA tournament titles and six NCAA Regional postseason bids.
Berry saw his 11th season cut short when the coronavirus pandemic erased the 2020 spring sports schedule at colleges and universities across the country.
Berry talks about the upcoming season, the challenge of scheduling amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact the extra year of eligibility will have on recruiting and the roster not only this year but down the road.
