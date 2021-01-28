‘This is really bad’: Senator works to reverse executive order banning new drilling in Gulf of Mexico

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Sen. John Kennedy (LA-R) said he is now working to reverse President Joe Biden’s executive order banning new oil and gas leasing on U.S. lands and waters.
This after Biden announced a 60-day suspension of new drilling permits for U.S. lands and waters, including the Gulf of Mexico, due to a campaign pledge to address climate change.
After signing the order, Biden declared that “We can’t wait any longer” to address the climate crisis and that “We see with our own eyes. We know it in our bones. It is time to act.”
Others in the oil and gas services say the move will eliminate thousands of jobs.
“Now look, I’m not gonna bubblewrap this,” Kennedy said in a video message Wednesday. “This is bad. This is really bad. This is devastating to America... this is devastating to Louisiana.”
The U.S. senator said that one-third of Louisiana’s GDP is related to oil and gas and that the new executive order will cause citizens to leave the state.
“I’m very upset,” Kennedy confessed before asking his colleagues in state and local government to contact Biden and the White House to “let them understand how much this is going to hurt Louisiana families, and it’s not just Louisiana.”
He then stated that he has introduced a bill that would reverse Biden’s executive order but that he has to have Democratic support in the senate in order for it to pass.
“There aren’t words in English for me to tell you how bad this is gonna be for our state,” the senator concluded.
