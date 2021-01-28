South Jones Elementary starts virtual learning due to COVID outbreak

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - South Jones Elementary School students started virtual learning Thursday.
According to the Jones County School District, the school had three COVID-19 outbreaks this week.
Superintendent Tommy Parker said South Jones Elementary reported three or more positive cases in three of its grade levels. Based on guidance from the Mississippi State Department of Health, he said the school must close in-person learning for the next 10 days to reduce the spread of the virus.
“This is the only school in our district and the first school in our district that we’ve had to go to full virtual education for, and I want our parents to know that we really are making every effort we can to keep our schools open, but at the same time, we want to provide a safe environment for our students, our faculty and our staff,” Parker said.
Parker said parents can call the school if they have any questions. South Jones Elementary School students will return to in-person learning on Monday, Feb. 8.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.