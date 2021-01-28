1,804 new COVID-19 cases, 28 deaths reported in Miss. Thurs.

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 270,400.
MSDH reported 1,804 COVID-19 cases and 28 additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the state total to 270,476 cases and 5,945 deaths.
One death was reported from the Pine Belt Thursday as it comes from the Forrest County area.
Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.
In the 8 Pine Belt counties, 28,359 COVID-19 cases and 566 deaths have been reported:
- Covington: 2,272 cases, 73 deaths
- Forrest: 6,361 cases, 127 deaths
- Jasper: 1,890 cases, 39 deaths
- Jones: 7,039 cases, 120 deaths
- Lamar: 5,182 cases, 65 deaths
- Marion: 2,330 cases, 74 deaths
- Perry: 1,072 cases, 31 deaths
- Wayne: 2,213 cases, 37 deaths
MSDH also is reporting over 222,812 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.
To date, more than 2.15 million people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
