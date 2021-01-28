Hattiesburg council set to review workforce training agreement with PRCC

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg City Council will review an updated memorandum of understanding with Pearl River Community College on Feb. 2 that would provide workforce training opportunities to Hub City residents.
It is an extension from the 2018 City Tuition Program, which provided tuition assistance to graduates who choose to attend PRCC. According to the city, workforce training and skill certification initiatives will be available to Hattiesburg residents under the new memorandum.
Officials say it will create more opportunities for those who do not follow the traditional four-year college path.
“We will always need people who can weld,” Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker said. “We will need people who can do HVAC and construction and electronics and precision machine manufacturing. We need those skillsets too, particularly as we have a growing manufacturing sector in our city. And we want to recruit more of those companies here.”
Barker says this initiative is a great way to get more jobs to the Hub City.
“Well, they come where there’s an available workforce,” Barker said. “And if we can pair the needs of industry with the needs of people, it’s a way for the city to invest and help make that connection.”
It’s no secret that unemployment hit Mississippi hard during the coronavirus outbreak, but the unemployment rate has declined since its peak in April.
“We’ve gone from about a 12%/12.5% unemployment rate down to close to a 5% unemployment rate,” said Todd Jackson, executive vice president of the Hattiesburg Area Development Partnership. “I do believe that additional accreditations, additional certifications, and ultimately requiring additional skills will help folks land some of these in-demand jobs here in Hattiesburg.”
The proposal is set to be paid for using CARES Act reimbursement funds.
