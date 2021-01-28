Fire destroys two apartments in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The Waynesboro Fire Department responded to a fire at a home located on Williams Drive Wednesday.
The call came in shortly after 10 a.m. and when firefighters arrived on scene, flames were visible coming from the rear of the building.
Crews from other volunteer fire departments from surrounding areas also responded to the fire.
The building, a house converted into two apartments, was destroyed by the blaze.
There were no reports of any injuries and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.