Columbia FD and Walmart hold fundraiser for St. Judes Hospital
By Eddie Robertson | January 28, 2021 at 2:04 PM CST - Updated January 28 at 2:04 PM

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Columbia Fire Department and Walmart in Columbia are teaming up for a good cause.

Firefighters will be at the entrance of Walmart on Thursday and Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., giving the public an opportunity to fill boots with cash donations which will go to St. Jude Hospital and Research Center in Memphis.

The hospital treats children with cancer at no cost to the patient. Researchers there are also hunting for a cure against the deadly disease.

