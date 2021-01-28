Columbia FD and Walmart hold fundraiser for St. Judes Hospital

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Columbia Fire Department and Walmart in Columbia are teaming up for a good cause.
Firefighters will be at the entrance of Walmart on Thursday and Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., giving the public an opportunity to fill boots with cash donations which will go to St. Jude Hospital and Research Center in Memphis.
The hospital treats children with cancer at no cost to the patient. Researchers there are also hunting for a cure against the deadly disease.
