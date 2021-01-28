C Spire invests $1B in Miss., Alabama over next 36 months

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A Ridgeland technology company, which happens to be the 6th largest wireless provider in the nation, is making a huge investment in Mississippi.
C Spire announced Thursday it’s pumping $1 billion into the state’s economy over the next three years to speed up the expansion of 5G services statewide.
They also plan to create hundreds of jobs, mostly in Alabama.
However, their economic investment will boost the Magnolia State’s economy.
The money will be spent in two key areas; outfitting 1,000 cellular sites in the state with 5G technology, such as antennas, routers, and wiring, plus, expanding the layout of underground fiber-optic cables.
In short, the company is trying to ensure they make good on their promise of super-fast internet speed.
5G allows you to have lighting speed internet and allows you to connect machines, objects, and as many electronic devices as you want.
If C Spire becomes your new wireless provider, the company says keeping your internet up and running for work, school, meetings, or even movie-nights during the pandemic, will be more reliable, even if you live in a rural area.
“We intend to deliver these benefits faster than ever before,” said C Spire CEO Hu Meena.
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said, “This is a big deal for the state of Mississippi. Connectivity is going to be the pathway to economic development in our future.”
Reeves said 100 years ago in America, people relocated themselves near trains because it gave them access to the world, but now, “people will relocate to places where there is connectivity.”
C Spire says the project will result in faster delivery of 5G wireless technology in Mississippi markets and provide all-fiber broadband services to over 200,000 homes and businesses by 2025 in Mississippi and Alabama.
All-fiber just means that mobile networks will be able to process a higher volume of data with little delay.
Once completed, the project is expected to deliver 5G to 600 cellular sites, representing over 60% of the state.
In addition to families and businesses, it will also benefit the healthcare industry in Mississippi, in the rapidly growing field of telehealth, where you can video chat with your doctor or nurse.
C Spire is competing for your business with other popular internet providers, like Verizon, TMobile, and AT&T, to name a few.
The company said their average plan for individuals, runs between $70-$80 per month for 1,000 megabits, which is a 1 Gigabit internet connection.
The governor said this investment will rank the state 12th in the nation when it comes to access to fiber, attracting new people and businesses here.
