Breezy, sunny weather for Pine Belt Thursday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning pretty chilly with some clouds and temperatures in the upper 30s. Skies will be mostly sunny today with breezy weather this afternoon. Highs will be in the low 50s. Temperatures will fall into the low 40s this evening. Lows overnight will be in the upper 20s to low 30s.
Friday will be nice and sunny with highs in the upper 50s. Overnight lows will be in the low 30s.
Saturday will start off dry before rain moves in late in the evening. Highs will be in the mid-60s. The best chance of rain will be Saturday night and into Sunday, so you’ll need your raingear for church on Sunday morning. Highs on Sunday afternoon will be in the upper 60s.
Skies will be mostly sunny as we start off next week with highs in the mid-50s to low 60s for Monday and Tuesday.
