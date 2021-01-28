American Legion Post 11 of Laurel to hold a benefit ride on Saturday

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Many times, our nation’s veterans face a variety of struggles after serving the country, often finding it hard making ends meet with paying a bill or just purchasing groceries for their families.
Groups like the American Legion are oftentimes the ones who veterans will turn to for help.
The American Legion Riders from Post 11 of Laurel will be holding a benefit ride on Saturday to help raise funds for veterans in need.
Registration for the event will be held at the Post located on 9th Avenue in Laurel starting at 9 a.m. with the ride to follow at 10 a.m.
Greg Boutwell, a road captain for the Post 11 American Legion Riders, said the event is for the whole family and for all types of bikes.
“We’re going to ride up Highway 28 through Soso and Taylorsville and we’re going to stop in Raleigh and then we’re going to be coming back through Bay Springs down Highway 15 to the Legion.
“It’s $15 per bike, it’s $20 if you’ve got a passenger. All kinds of bikes are welcomed, so it’s doesn’t have to be a big street bike, if you’ve got a sport bike, bring it on down,” Boutwell said.
There will also be a car and bike show which will be held on Feb. 20 at the Post, and the public is invited to attend.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.