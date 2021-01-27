USM releases 2021 football schedule

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi released its schedule for the 2021 football season on Wednesday.
The 12-game schedule features a week four matchup against reigning national champion Alabama, six home games and eight C-USA games.
The team’s Sept. 4 opener against South Alabama will be the start of the Will Hall era at USM.
Hall was hired in December as a permanent replacement for Jay Hopson, who resigned after a week one loss to start the 2020 season.
The Golden Eagles ended their 2020 campaign with a 3-7 record. Two games had to be canceled because of COVID-19.
