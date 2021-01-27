USM 2021 football schedule released

From University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information Department
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – The Will Hall era at the University of Southern Mississippi gets underway with six home games, a trip to the reigning national champion and its first trek to Mobile in 15 seasons as the 2021 football schedule was unveiled Wednesday afternoon by Conference USA.
The Golden Eagles kick off their 105th season by traveling to the University of South Alabama on Sept. 4, marking the first time USM has opened the year on the road since 2016 and the first time the program has played in the city of Mobile since the 2007 GMAC Bowl.
The team then enjoys back-to-back home games against Grambling State University on Sept. 11 and regional rival Troy University on Sept. 18.
USM and Grambling will be meeting on the football field for the first time.
The non-conference portion of the schedule concludes the following week with a trip to Tuscaloosa, Ala., and a meeting with defending national champion University of Alabama on Sept. 25.. It will be the second time in the last three seasons the two teams will meet in football.
The Golden Eagles begin October by transitioning into their 26th conference slate with a road trip to Rice University on Oct. 2, before returning home for consecutive home games at M.M. Roberts Stadium with the University of Texas-El Paso on Oct. 9 and the University of Alabama-Birmingham on Oct. 16.
After an open date, USM will travel to Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Oct. 30 to take on Middle Tennessee State University.
November has the Golden Eagles starting with a home date against the University of North Texas on Nov. 6, before consecutive road games at the University of Texas-San Antonio on Nov. 13 and Louisiana Tech University on Nov. 20.
USM completes the regular season by hosting Florida International University on Nov. 27with FIU (Nov. 27).
The 2021 C-USA alignment features seven teams in the East Division and seven teams in the West Division. FIU, MTSU, University of North Carolina-Charlotte, Florida Atlantic University, Marshall University,, Old Dominion University and Western Kentucky University comprise the East Division, while Louisiana Tech, North Texas, Rice, USM, UAB, UTEP and UTSA make up the West Division.
The 2021 schedule complies with C-USA scheduling policies as approved by the Board of Directors. In addition, the schedule provides the following:
- All teams finish their conference schedule with two games of one at home and one away
- All 14 teams have two home games and two away games in the first half of the conference schedule as well as the second half of the conference schedule
- There is at least one conference game in 11 of the 13 playing weeks
- Each school has one bye week during the 13-week playing season with the exception of UTEP, which has two byes due to playing a non-conference game in week zero that has NCAA exemption.
It is important to note that all games are subject to date changes and some dates are expected to move in the coming weeks in order to accommodate national television. A schedule of televised games will be released at a later date.
Conference USA’s 17th annual championship Game, pitting the winners of the East and West divisions, is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 4..
Ticket prices for the 2021 USM home season will remain unchanged and all 2019 season seat locations have been transferred over to the 2021 season. This means seat locations have remained unchanged as well, unless otherwise requested.
Those interested in joining on as a new season ticket holder for the 2021 season, please call the Southern Miss Ticket Office at 1-800-844-TICK (5418) or (601) 266-5418) for assistance.
Those with any questions, feel free to call the Southern Miss Ticket Office at 1-800-844-TICK or (601) 266-5418) or email at ticket.office@usm.edu. A ticket office representative can assist you with your season ticket order.
To renew your Eagle Club membership or join the Eagle Club and receive parking benefits for the 2021 football season, please click here or call the Eagle Club at (601) 266-5299.
2021 Southern Miss Football Schedule
