Suspect in custody after Hattiesburg bank robbery

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman is in custody following a Hattiesburg bank robbery Wednesday afternoon.
Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said officers responded to the robbery at Hancock Bank on U.S. Highway 98 around 1:45 p.m.
Lamar County Sheriff’s deputies who also responded to the scene apprehended a woman near the bank on Shenandoah Drive shortly after the robbery.
Moore said the identity of the suspect and charges will be released as the investigation progresses.
The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office and the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the response to the robbery.
