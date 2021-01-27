2,074 new COVID-19 cases, 65 deaths reported Wed. in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 268,600.
MSDH reported 2,074 COVID-19 cases and 65 additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 268,672 cases and 5,917 deaths.
No deaths were reported from the Pine Belt between the dates of Jan. 9 and Jan. 26. Three deaths were reported to have happened between Nov. 13, 2020, and Jan. 20, 2021.
Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.
In the 8 Pine Belt counties, 28,096 COVID-19 cases and 565 deaths have been reported:
- Covington: 2,261 cases, 73 deaths
- Forrest: 6,324 cases, 126 deaths
- Jasper: 1,858 cases, 39 deaths
- Jones: 6,934 cases, 120 deaths
- Lamar: 5,155 cases, 65 deaths
- Marion: 2,307 cases, 74 deaths
- Perry: 1,064 cases, 31 deaths
- Wayne: 2,193 cases, 37 deaths
MSDH also is reporting over 222,812 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.
To date, more than 2.15 million people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
