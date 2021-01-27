Morning showers pass through in Pine Belt

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning with showers and temperatures in the low 50s. The rain will stick around for your morning commute before ending later this morning. Skies will turn partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs will be in the low 60s around noon before falling into the 50s by 4 p.m. Temperatures will fall into the upper 40s this evening. Lows overnight will be in the low 30s.