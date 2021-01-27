Morning showers pass through in Pine Belt

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning with showers and temperatures in the low 50s. The rain will stick around for your morning commute before ending later this morning. Skies will turn partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs will be in the low 60s around noon before falling into the 50s by 4 p.m. Temperatures will fall into the upper 40s this evening. Lows overnight will be in the low 30s.
Thursday and Friday will be nice and cooler with sunny skies and highs in the mid-50s to low 60s. Overnight lows will be in the low 30s.
Saturday is looking dry for now with highs in the upper 60s.
Another storm system will arrive on Sunday, bringing us more rain and warmer weather as highs soar into the low 70s.
