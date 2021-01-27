HAPA’s Utility Box Project to enter second phase

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A public arts program to turn utility boxes across the Hub City into works of art is entering its second phase.
The Hattiesburg Alliance for Public Art is putting out a call for artists for Phase Two of its Utility Box Project.
So far, five boxes, mostly along Hardy Street, have been painted with murals focusing on subjects such as civil rights, medical heroes and youth sports.
Twenty-one more boxes are scheduled to be painted in the coming months.
“It’s an open call for artists, so anyone that has professional art experience, please send us your designs,” said Marlo Dorsey, executive director of Visit Hattiesburg. “We will select from the submissions we receive next Friday, Feb. 5.”
“If you’re selected to paint a small box, there’s a $400 stipend that you’ll receive and our larger boxes are $500,” Dorsey said. “This is part of our public art initiative. Last year, we were delighted to be able to introduce nine new murals in the public art sector for Hattiesburg.”
To find out more about the project, go to hattiesburgpublicart.org/call-for-artists.
