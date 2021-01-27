Freshmen lead the way for the Lady Eagles

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - After a slow start to the season, the Lady Eagles have found their stride in January.
Southern Miss (5-5, 3-5 Conference USA) has won three straight games and it’s the young players who have led the way.
Three of USM’s top four scorers are freshmen, led by Hattiesburg High grad Melyia Grayson’s 10.8 points per game. She’s earned C-USA’s freshman of the week twice this season.
Kahia Warmsley is the latest to receive that honor after pouring in a career-high 25 points in Saturday’s win over UTSA. The freshman guard from Shreveport is averaging 8.7 points per game.
Let’s not forget “Ms. Consistency” Brikayla Gray – the West Jones grad is averaging 8.4 points per game in her rookie year.
“I think the thing about Brikayla is there’s nothing fancy,” said USM women’s basketball coach Joye Lee-McNelis. “She just gets the job done, she just gets it done. Before the game, Imani Carter brought our team devotion. The other players said what they thought you could bring to the table, so you were talking about your teammate. ‘Dog’ was the word for Brikayla Gray and ‘dog’ was the word for Kahia Warmsley. And that’s the truth. Both of them are tough as nail players and are just really, really gritty.”
The Lady Eagles visit Louisiana Tech on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. before welcoming the Lady Techsters to Reed-Green Coliseum on Saturday at 4 p.m.
