Disaster relief trailers stolen from Covington-Jefferson Davis Baptist Assoc.

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two large trailers, including one being converted for food delivery, were stolen early Wednesday morning from the offices of the Covington-Jefferson Davis Baptist Association on State Route 35.
Association mission director Rev. Tommy Broom says the trailers were parked behind the building and out of sight of the highway.
Broom thinks they were taken sometime between midnight and 6 a.m.
The mission director said one trailer had carried storm relief equipment for years and was being turned into a food delivery vehicle to help disaster victims.
Broom also said the other trailer was a smaller private trailer that contained thousands of dollars worth of tools and other equipment.
The Covington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft according to Broom.
