Acting legend Cloris Leachman dies at age 94

FIle - In this Nov. 11, 2016 file photo, Cloris Leachman attends the premiere of "The Comedian" during the 2016 AFI Fest in Los Angeles. (Source: Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
By Gray News Staff | January 27, 2021 at 4:09 PM CST - Updated January 27 at 4:15 PM

(Gray News) - Cloris Leachman, whose acting career spanned more than 70 years and included an Academy Award-winning role in “The Last Picture Show,” has died at the age of 94, according to multiple reports.

Her longtime manager Juliet Green told Variety of her passing.

Her role as Mary’s friend Phyllis Lindstrom on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” earned her multiple Emmys and was one of many memorable parts she played on TV and on film. She also played Frau Blucher in the classic comedy “Young Frankenstein.”

