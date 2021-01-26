Woman, 22, reported missing in Covington County

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a woman who has been reported missing.
Camylle Royal, 22, was last seen at her home in Mt. Olive on Monday.
According to the sheriff’s office, Royal had been diagnosed with bipolar schizophrenia and had her medication with her when she was last seen.
Family members last heard from Royal around 2:30 p.m. Monday.
If you see Royal or have any information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Covington County Sheriff’s Office at 601-765-8281.
