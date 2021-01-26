USM’s Warmsley named ‘C-USA ‘Freshman of the Week’

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – University pf Southern Mississippi guard Kahia Warmsley became the second Lady Eagle to earn Conference USA “Freshman of the Week” honors.
Warmsley averaged 18 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals as USM swept the University of Texas-San Antonio is a pair of weekend conference games at Reed Green Coliseum.
She hit 14-of-22 shots (63.6 percent) from the floor, including 4-of-4 from 3-point range, and went 4-of-6 from the free-throw line.
An USM player now has won C-USA freshman of the week accolades three times this season, with Lady Eagle post player Melyia Grayson winning the award twice.
The 5-foot-8 Warmsley, a Shreveport, La., native, scored a then-career-high 11 points Friday, all in the first half, to help spark the Lady Eagles to an 88-64 win.
Saturday, she hit 10-of-15 shots from the field, including 3-of-3 from 3-point range, scoring 25 points in USM’s 73-67 win over the Lady Roadrunners.
Her 25 points were the most scored by a Lady Eagle this season.
USM (5-5, 3-5 C-USA) is riding a three-game win streak and will look to continue the streak against rival Louisiana Tech (9-5, 4-4) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday from the Thomas Assembly Center.
