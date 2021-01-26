Scotch Plywood Plant in Waynesboro to be rebuilt after fire

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - After a devastating fire destroyed the Scotch Plywood Plant in Waynesboro on Jan. 6, company officials said they are now in the process of rebuilding.
The new plant, which will be in the industrial park, is expected to be larger than the original one. Crews have been removing debris from the site while engineers begin the initial planning stage.
No timeline has been given for when construction will start, but the large machinery used in making plywood veneer has been ordered and will take several months to make.
Meanwhile, some good news for the nearly 75 workers at the Waynesboro facility, the company is providing charter buses daily to another plant in Beatrice, Alabama in order to keep them working until the new mill is complete.
The Waynesboro Fire Department along with other volunteer fire agencies from around the county responded to the blaze, which destroyed the plant.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.