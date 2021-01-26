1,452 new COVID-19 cases, 75 deaths reported Tuesday in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported the daily COVID-19 case count in the state had risen by more than 1,400.
MSDH reported 1,452 new COVID-19 cases and 75 additional deaths Tuesday.
Forty-nine of the deaths happened between Jan. 15 and Jan. 25. Twenty-six others were identified from death certificate reports between Dec. 26, 2020 and Jan. 21, 2021.
Of the new deaths, six were reported in the Pine Belt.
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since March 2020 to 266,598 and 5,852.
Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.
In the eight Pine Belt counties, 27,783 COVID-19 cases and 562 deaths have been reported since the outbreak began:
- Covington: 2,248 cases, 73 deaths
- Forrest: 6,260 cases, 125 deaths
- Jasper: 1,831 cases, 38 deaths
- Jones: 6,853 cases, 120 deaths
- Lamar: 5,087 cases, 65 deaths
- Marion: 2,282 cases, 74 deaths
- Perry: 1,059 cases, 31 deaths
- Wayne: 2,163 cases, 36 deaths
MSDH also is reporting more than 222,000 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
To date, 2,153,200 people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
