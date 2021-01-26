Miss. senator gambles on mobile sports betting legislation

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State Senator Philip Moran (R) wants lawmakers to consider legalizing online sports wagering in Mississippi.
Senate Bill 2732 allows people in the magnolia state to place bets on their phone or computer with a percentage of profits going to the state via tax.
The bill reads, “An act to create the Mississippi Mobile Sports Pool and Race Book Wagering Act, to provide certain definitions, to provide for licensing, to establish the means of operation, to set forth a method of taxation.”
In a press release about his legislation, Senator Moran said:
“Every day millions of Americans in 15 states have access to state-of-the-art mobile sportsbooks, allowing them to place bets on their favorite teams and leagues at home while fostering much-needed tax revenue. Unfortunately, Mississippi law does not authorize online sports betting, but this bill seeks to change that.”
Moran said Mississippi has been leaving money on the table by not authorizing online sports wagering.
According to Moran, Tennessee launched online sports betting in November 2020, and in its first month garnered over $131 million in bets resulting in $2.3 million in tax revenue for the state.
Right now, sports betting is legal at the state’s commercial casinos, but not online.
Illegal sports betting websites are available across the U.S. online but they don’t offer Mississippi any tax revenue.
