Hattiesburg man charged in Tuesday morning shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police charged a Hub City man after an early Tuesday morning shooting injured one person.
Hattiesburg Police Department public information officer Ryan Moore said the shooting happened just after midnight in the 400 block of West 4th Street.
Jerrell Jerome Thomas Jr., 21, was arrested later in the morning after fleeing from police and abandoning his vehicle near the 800 block of Main Street, according to Moore.
Thomas was charged with aggravated assault and felony eluding and booked into the Forrest County Jail.
A 34-year-old man was injured in the shooting. The injuries were not life-threatening, and the man was released from a local hospital after being treated.
Moore said the shooting stemmed from a previous argument over loud music being played by individuals involved in the incident.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.