Food banks in need of assistance as pandemic continues

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As we have made our way into the new year, COVID-19 continues impacting Pine Belt food banks.
Christian Services in Hattiesburg continues to see a rise in families needing help due to the pandemic.
“Lots of people are still out of work and losing jobs still,” said Maggie West, director of administration for Christian Services. “Families have never had to ask for assistance before, and now they are having to come to food banks and even our soup kitchen.”
Another concern for Christian Services is an increased demand for the Meals on Wheels program.
“[That] program is going up as well because you have more and more folks who can’t get out,” West said. “More and more folks who have lost their support system due to the pandemic.”
Christian Services relies on donations for the large supplies of food necessary to help those struggling.
“When you’re giving a family food to last anywhere from three weeks to a month or even longer, that’s a lot of food when you are talking about pounds,” West said. “So, you’re talking about pounds of dry goods, which are your beans, your rice, your spaghetti sauce. You’re also talking about the meats and the eggs and the milk and the dairy and bread and things.”
Christian Services serves 3,000 to 5,000 meals a week.
The organization is taking volunteers and does have COVID-19 guidelines in place for those who want to help.
The food bank is in need of fruits and vegetables to keep those they serve healthy during this time.
For more information on how you can help, visit christianserve.org.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.