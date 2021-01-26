Expect scattered thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon, overnight

PINE BELT (WDAM) - We started off Tuesday morning with a few showers and temperatures in the low 60s.
Cloudy will give way to scattered thunderstorms later this afternoon. Today will be humid with highs in the low 70s. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s this evening.
Showers and thunderstorms will move in overnight. Lows overnight will be in the mid-50s.
Wednesday will start off with showers in the morning before turning partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-60s before falling into the upper 50s by 4 p.m.
Thursday and Friday will be nice and cool with sunny skies and highs in the mid-50s to low 60s. Overnight lows will be in the low 30s.
Saturday is looking dry for now, but another storm system will arrive on Sunday, bringing us more rain and warmer weather.
