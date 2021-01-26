Dryden seeking 3rd term as Hattiesburg’s Ward 4 councilwoman

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Ward 4 councilwoman Mary Dryden has announced she is running for reelection in 2021.
Dryden is currently serving her second term as vice president of the Hattiesburg City Council.
Dryden announced her decision to run for a third term in a Facebook video Tuesday morning.
In Mississippi, municipal primary elections will be held on Tuesday, April 6. Any primary runoffs will happen Tuesday, April 27.
The municipal general election will be held Tuesday, June 8.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.