Dryden seeking 3rd term as Hattiesburg’s Ward 4 councilwoman
Hattiesburg Ward 4 Councilwoman Mary Dryden announces reelection bid. (Source: Facebook Re-elect Mary Dryden to Ward 4)
By WDAM Staff | January 26, 2021 at 5:07 PM CST - Updated January 26 at 5:07 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Ward 4 councilwoman Mary Dryden has announced she is running for reelection in 2021.

Dryden is currently serving her second term as vice president of the Hattiesburg City Council.

Dryden announced her decision to run for a third term in a Facebook video Tuesday morning.

We’re lucky to call Hattiesburg home, and together we will continue making it the very best place to live. I humbly ask for your support as I run for re-election. -Mary Dryden

In Mississippi, municipal primary elections will be held on Tuesday, April 6. Any primary runoffs will happen Tuesday, April 27.

The municipal general election will be held Tuesday, June 8.

