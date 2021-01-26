Dobbs: Vaccinations going up, hospitalizations going down

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs tweeted what he said was some encouraging news on Tuesday: COVID-19 hospital admissions are going down, while the number of people vaccinated is going up.
For the week ending January 23, an average of 122 patients were admitted to hospitals in the state for COVID-19. The number represents the second week in a row where new COVID hospitalizations fell, according to numbers provided by the Mississippi State Department of Health.
Dobbs also pointed to the state’s vaccination efforts, which have ramped up dramatically since mid-December, when the first vaccines were made available.
Between January 17-23, 62,615 people were vaccinated, nearly 7,000 more than the week before and nearly twice the number vaccinated the week of January 3-9.
