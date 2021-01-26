Bill would make texting and driving punishable by $500 fine

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If one Ridgeland lawmaker has her way, it could soon cost you more to text and drive.
District 73 Rep. Jill Ford has introduced a bill that would make operating a cell phone while driving a misdemeanor, and upon conviction, would net drivers a $500 fine.
Currently, drivers convicted of texting face a civil penalty and a $100 fine.
And rather than just prohibit texting, the bill would amend state statute to make it illegal to use a phone at all while behind the wheel, unless the driver is using a hands-free device.
“If you have the phone in your hand, it needs to be assumed that you’re texting, doing social media, or talking on it,” she said. “Anything you do on your cell phone is covered here.”
The measure has been referred to the House Judiciary B Committee.
Ford introduced the measure at the behest of Ridgeland Police Chief John Neal, in part, to give the existing law more teeth.
Neal said the law as written is difficult to enforce.
“The problem from the municipal law enforcement end is this is a civil violation, which means any citation issued is returnable to justice court, which we do not have jurisdiction in,” Neal said.
As a misdemeanor, the case would go to municipal court, where city police departments do have jurisdiction, he said.
Ford introduced a similar bill in 2020, but it failed to make it out of committee. She said part of the problem was that the legislative session was cut short by the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
